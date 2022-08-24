Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Regional airline 'Rex' has faced a $46 million financial year loss, with 2023 looking brighter

Tom McGann
By Tom McGann
Updated August 24 2022 - 7:19am, first published 5:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rex faces $46 million 2022 financial year loss

'Rex', the regional airline which travels from the South Coast to major cities, has announced a full-year after tax loss of $46 million.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom McGann

Tom McGann

Journalist

Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register who loves writing about the community, politics and business. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text me on 0460 297 987

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.