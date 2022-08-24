Rex faces $46 million 2022 financial year loss

'Rex', the regional airline which travels from the South Coast to major cities, has announced a full-year after tax loss of $46 million.
The regional airline flies from Merimbula airport and Moruya airport to popular destinations such as Melbourne, Sydney and the recently added Brisbane.
Rex Executive Chairman Lim Kim Hai commented on the financial loss, stating the COVID-19 pandemic had a lot to do with the situation.
"The lingering impact of COVID-19 meant that passenger services did not start to recover until February 2022," he said.
"Prior to that, both the Domestic Jet Operations and Regional Saab Operations were either suspended or greatly reduced."
Despite $46 million seeming like a high number, Mr Kim Hai said he is somewhat relieved it isn't worse, considering current global events.
"Considering that COVID devastated practically three quarters of the FY and the war in Ukraine starting in February causing crude oil prices to skyrocket by over 70% during the Financial Year peaking at a near record high of A$174 per barrel in June 2022 as well as other supply shocks on the international economy, I am mildly pleased that our performance is not much worse than it is," he said.
The financial loss for the 2022 financial year comes as Rex prices out of Moruya to Sydney have dropped.
Return fares are now available for less than $300, and Eurobodalla Shire Council, owners of Moruya Airport, praised the airline's willingness to make flying more accessible to the Shire.
Council's manager of commercial services, Andrew Greenway, encouraged people to use the service.
"You can fly to Sydney for business or medical appointments and be back home the same day, so there's no need for expensive hotel accommodation in Sydney," he said.
"More passengers using the service encourages Rex to make more flights and better fares available."
Rex's new cheaper fares are part of an "ongoing positive partnership" with the Eurobodalla Shire Council.
"Prior to the pandemic, we had a five-year partnership agreement with Rex that helped deliver improved services and increased passenger numbers," Mr Greenway said.
"This recent increase in capacity is a continuation and recognition of this strong partnership."
Despite the financial losses the company has faced in the 2022 financial year, Mr Kim Hai said he is optimistic Rex will fair better in the 2023 financial year.
"The operational statistics for the new Financial Year have been very encouraging and indicate that we have turned the corner," he said.
"We are continuing to see very strong bookings in August with the past week showing a 50% increase over the same period in July last month.
"Barring further external shocks, I am confident that the Group will return to good profitability in FY23."
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register who loves writing about the community, politics and business. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text me on 0460 297 987
