Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Crime

Man convicted after stealing a slice of Domino's profits

Updated August 25 2022 - 7:02am, first published 12:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man convicted after stealing a slice of Domino's profits

A Benandarah man has been convicted after pleading guilty to stealing from his former employer.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.