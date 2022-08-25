Man convicted after stealing a slice of Domino's profits

A Benandarah man has been convicted after pleading guilty to stealing from his former employer.
Jeremy Caine Francis Svoronos, 24, pleaded guilty to larceny after stealing cash from Domino's Pizza in Batemans Bay in March.
According to CCTV footage tendered in the court documents Svoronos and two co-accused entered the store where he was formerly employed just prior to closing time on March 22.
The documents said the store was busy and under-staffed, and this meant the manager allowed Svoronos to help with the close-of-business job. Svoronos was allowed to walk freely around the store.
The footage showed Svoronos sneakily pulling the till drawer out and, for several minutes, removing cash and placing it in his pants pockets.
Afterwards, Svoronos tried the door to the safe and, upon finding it locked, returned moments later with a set of keys to unlock it.
He removed large amounts of cash from the safe before returning to the till and pocketing more cash.
Svoronos' lawyer Mr Corban said Svoronos was affected by cannabis and alcohol when he committed the "very foolish" incident.
Magistrate David O'Connor said it was a "severely heinous crime to steal from your employer".
Svoronos was sentenced to a community corrections order by Batemans Bay Local Court in June 2022, after the Domino's incident.
Mr O'Connor said the sentence would be more severe if the Domino's incident had occurred after previous convictions.
"Since the last offence you've managed to stay out of trouble," he said.
Svoronos was convicted and fined $500 and must complete community corrections orders for two years.
He must also repay Domino's $500 in compensation.
The two co-accused cases were adjourned for two weeks. They face court again September 5.
