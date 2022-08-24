Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Meet the Locals

Council worker wins state award while trying to keep the nature coast natural

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
August 24 2022 - 5:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eurobodalla Shire Council's Invasive Species Coordinator Paul Martin weed mapping. Picture: supplied

A Eurobodalla council worker has won a state award in recognition for his efforts keeping NSW environments natural and healthy.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Tugwell

James Tugwell

Journalist

James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.