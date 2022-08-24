What is the council's role?

What is the role of local government in state and federal issues? Councillors are often asked to have an opinion on matters outside the local government realm.
It makes sense - we're your local representatives and often the most visible and accessible. Everything from homelessness to natural disaster cleanup, to state forest logging and so much in between.
Some members of the community want us to have an opinion and stand up to advocate strongly, while others think we should stay in our lane and just deal in roads, rates, and rubbish. A quick look around local social media makes this contrast clear.
The councillors and I were elected as advocates to the Council on behalf of community. But we also see our role involves lobbying the state and federal government on issues you want to see changed.
I believe our Council is more than roads, rates, and rubbish.
When there's a housing crisis, when there's potholes on the Princes Highway and when someone wants a speed limit lowered, we are contacted. We are looked to when everything goes wrong and asked to fix things even if it's not something that local councils do. Just because it's not something we do, doesn't mean we can't fight for it to happen.
I believe it's my role, and that of Council, to show leadership on issues beyond local government. Anywhere there's an opportunity to make life better for our residents, we should and will step in.
Our advocacy shines a light on state and federal issues. Regardless of your view of Council's involvement or the issue itself, it's great we're having the conversations.
