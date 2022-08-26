100 Years Ago: Man from Gundary appointed as a Magistrate

BODALLA flats have suffered very considerably by reason of the recent heavy rains and the overflow of the Tuross River. Scores of acres of the rich flats were still under water, and many more from which the water had receded were covered with a brown silt. Asked if the drains opened by the Estate Managers Messrs. Evans and Grierson had filled up and contributed to the inundation, Mr. P. Lennard, who was reared on the Estate and who usually takes an intelligent grip of such subjects, expressed the opinion that even had the drains only been opened up, that would not have prevented the flooded state of the flats. The cause was, said Mr. Lennard, that year after year the Tuross River had been filling up owing to the growth of trees and the accumulation of debris, including sand, brought down by every little freshet, until now the old course of the River has become so blocked that an unusual rush of water cannot escape and is forced over the banks.