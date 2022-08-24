Council wants your help implementing climate plan

Eurobodalla Shire Councillors voted to endorse the climate action plan, and now they are calling for community members to help implement the plan throughout the shire.
At the council meeting on August 23, councillors unanimously agreed to establish a climate change advisory committee, to be chaired by Cr David Grace and with Cr Alison Worthington also a participant.
Advertisement
Council's sustainability supervisor Phil Stubbs said the community had played an important role in determining the actions contained in the Eurobodalla Climate Action Plan 2022-32.
"Now we're looking to the community to help develop projects that deliver those actions," he said.
The plan outlines 58 actions in total: 40 for Council and 18 for the community. Mr Stubbs said the committee needed individuals or organisational representatives with strategic or practical skills in climate-change solutions.
READ MORE:
"We're looking for both active regular members and occasional expert advisors," Mr Stubbs said.
"They will identify practical and achievable projects and emerging opportunities that realise the emissions commitments outlined in the plan. For Council operations, these include 100 per cent renewable energy sources by 2030 and net zero emissions by 2040.
"The plan also supports an overall shire-wide goal of net zero emissions by 2050, with a 50 per cent reduction by 2030."
Members of the committee will meet with councillors and staff quarterly
Mr Stubbs said the committee would also serve as an important channel between the community and the council, provide advice and support on submissions to the NSW and Australian Governments, and assist in securing additional funding for projects.
Individuals and representatives from community groups can express interest in joining the Climate Change Advisory Committee at www.esc.nsw.gov.au/haveyoursay.
Expressions close Friday 23 September 2022. Visit Climate and emissions | Eurobodalla Council website (nsw.gov.au) for the climate action plan summary.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.