Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Council wants your help implementing climate plan

Updated August 24 2022 - 7:17am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reducing methane emissions at waste facilities is an important action from the shires climate action plan; the community can help by processing organic waste at home using worm farms and composting. Picture: supplied

Eurobodalla Shire Councillors voted to endorse the climate action plan, and now they are calling for community members to help implement the plan throughout the shire.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.