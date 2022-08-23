Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Rex decreases fares, increases capacity for flights from Moruya to Sydney

Updated August 23 2022 - 7:03am, first published 6:30am
Rex has reduced the price of return flights from Moruya to Sydney and increased flight capacity on the route.

