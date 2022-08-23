Rex decreases fares, increases capacity for flights from Moruya to Sydney

Rex has reduced the price of return flights from Moruya to Sydney and increased flight capacity on the route.
Return fares are now available for less than $300, and Eurobodalla Shire Council, owners of Moruya Airport, praised the airline's willingness to make flying more accessible to the Shire.
Council's manager of commercial services, Andrew Greenway, encouraged people to use the service.
"You can fly to Sydney for business or medical appointments and be back home the same day, so there's no need for expensive hotel accommodation in Sydney," he said.
"More passengers using the service encourages Rex to make more flights and better fares available."
The Moruya schedule now includes connecting flights to Brisbane and Melbourne, meaning you can reach both cities in about four hours.
Rex's new cheaper fares are part of an "ongoing positive partnership" with the Eurobodalla Shire Council.
"Prior to the pandemic, we had a five-year partnership agreement with Rex that helped deliver improved services and increased passenger numbers," Mr Greenway said.
"This recent increase in capacity is a continuation and recognition of this strong partnership."
