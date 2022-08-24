Batehaven man jailed for breaking AVO

A Batehaven man has been jailed for the fifth time in three years - after being convicted of breaking an apprehended domestic violence order (AVO).
Patrick Blackmore, 25, was sentenced to three months imprisonment after pleading guilty to breaking the AVO during an incident in August.
According to documents tendered to the court, Blackmore was caught by police patting a cat within 10 metres of the property of the residence he was prohibited from attending by the court order.
Blackmore had previously been issued an AVO which expires in 2027, and told officers he knew he wasn't allowed to be within 100 metres of the property.
The court heard Blackmore had served several jail sentences for breaching the same AVO in the past, including an eight month prison sentence in 2020, two stints in 2021 and again in January 2022 for further breaches.
Blackmore attended court on bail, but was arrested and taken in to custody after the sentence.
Blackmore's current partner was removed from the courtroom for shouting following the conviction.
Blackmore punched the courthouse dock, threatening police officers, who handcuffed him.
"I just lost my job, my missus, my life, what else is there for me to lose?" he shouted.
He was led away by corrections officers and will be eligible for release in November this year.
