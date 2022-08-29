Mark Seymour is ready to make one iconic concert as "memorable as possible" with "a lot of energy", when he returns to Batemans Bay in 2023.
The singer, songwriter and author, who founded the band Hunters and Collectors in the 1980s, is joining a lineup of musical greats for the Red Hot Summer Tour.
He will join the likes of Paul Kelly, Missy Higgin and Bernard Fanning to get everyone on their feet when the tour makes its way to Mackay Park on January 28.
Mr Seymour, who has been a regular at the outdoor event, was excited to make a comeback to the "relaxed" gig.
"It's just a great privilege, it's enormous fun," he said.
Songs from his albums, a "smattering of pop songs" and other rock hits are expected for his set, and the return of live gigs means there are plenty of chances to rehearse.
One thing the artist is particularly looking forward to, is speaking directly to the audience to enhance his storytelling.
He said it was a way to "draw people into a sense of belonging".
"I touch base and people get a sense of me speaking directly to them," he said.
The last time he came to Batemans Bay was for the rock 'n' roll festival in 2020, after the bushfires hit.
He said the atmosphere was "electric" and the audience was "emotional".
That was the final concert before the Red Hot Summer Tour was cut short in early 2020.
You can purchase your Red Hot Summer Tour tickets from September 1, 2022 via Ticketmaster at 9am.
Mark Seymour's set will kick off on the day at 4.30pm.
I like to write about arts, entertainment, any local reality tv leads, and property for the Southern Highland News and Goulburn Post, but also report on everything in between. If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au, or call 0439142204.
