Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Former south coast man convicted for child abuse material

Updated August 29 2022 - 4:51am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former south coast man convicted for child abuse material

A former south coast man will relocate back to NSW in the hope of avoiding jail time after being convicted of possessing child abuse material.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.