Location and lifestyle

"Located in one of the most sought after streets in beautiful Dalmeny, this is your opportunity to acquire a chic, quality new build home with the additional benefit of ambulant disability inclusions and design features throughout internally," said agency principal John Murray.
Presenting coastline and ocean views that, on a clear day, extend as far north to Jervis Bay, you'll enjoy the north-facing aspect that provides an abundance of filtered sunlight into the open-plan living area, which doubles in size when opened to a spacious entertaining deck.
The home features three bedrooms with a main bathroom and an ensuite off the main bedroom. Plus, all the bedrooms have built-in wardrobes and ceiling fans.
"The main living area is exquisite. The sun pours into the kitchen and dining area with sliding doors opening to make the deck an extra living space. There are ceiling fans in the living areas to cool down on those warm summer days also."
It's a short 400m walk to a National Park beach and only 200m to the local supermarket and cafe precinct, so "this is the ideal holiday home, or perfect for your permanent sea change."
As for the property, "you will definitely be impressed with the quality of the build, landscaping and fencing is complete; all is done for you. There is even dual access via a rear laneway, ideal for boat storage."
