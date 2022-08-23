Weed spraying begins at reserves and sportsgrounds

As the winter sports seasons come to an end for Eurobodalla teams, the weed sprayers are just warming up.
Annual weed spraying is underway at Eurobodalla Shire Council reserves and sportsgrounds.
From August through to October, areas of ovals will be closed to the public while weeds such as bindii and clover are sprayed and left to dry.
During that time, signs will be up asking people to stay off the grass, with details of the time, date and herbicide used.
Grounds can be used again once signs have been removed.
