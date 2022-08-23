Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Weed spraying begins at reserves and sportsgrounds

August 23 2022 - 3:00am
Bindii spraying is underway at Councils reserves and sportsgrounds. Please observe signage and avoid sprayed areas.

As the winter sports seasons come to an end for Eurobodalla teams, the weed sprayers are just warming up.

