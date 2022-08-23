Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
A lot has changed in the 61 years Bruce has been fighting fires

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated August 23 2022 - 7:02am, first published 1:55am
Moruya RFS veteran Bruce Smith drives the 50-year-old brigade truck for community events and parades. Picture: James Tugwell

A member of Moruya Rural Fire Service has been celebrated for his commitment to the group and the town over a long period of service.

