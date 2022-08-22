Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Real estate puts in 12-hour days to house 32 families in less than two weeks

Joel Erickson
By Joel Erickson
Updated August 22 2022 - 6:50am, first published 2:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kim Blake, Joe Smith, and Christie Fryer from Batemans Bay Real Estate who have housed 32 families across two sites in Batemans Bay and Nelligen.

A Eurobodalla Shire real estate agency has teamed up with a Sydney-based company to house more than 30 families in the northern part of the shire.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Erickson

Joel Erickson

Senior Journalist

Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.