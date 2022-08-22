Eurobodalla ranger Mitchell Stirling is doing his bit to help families find a new best friend by matching animals in the council's shelter with families.
Most of the animals in the shelter are dogs.
"We'll run through some questions with you - just to ensure the animal will be a good fit," Mr Stirling said.
Adopting a microchipped animal costs $52 or $116 for dogs without a microchip.
The animals in council's shelter are listed in the Pets needing new homes section of council's website and on the Facebook page.
Mr Stirling said the rangers rehome 97.6 per cent of animals that come to the shelter "and we try to get them into caring homes as quickly as possible.
"That said, we would love to see more animals microchipped as it really helps us to return animals to their owners quickly."
Animals that are not adopted from the shelter go to organisations like the Animal Welfare League or the RSPCA for a second chance of finding a forever home.
Animal Welfare League Eurobodalla president Clare Hooper said her branch always needed volunteers to assist with temporary care until permanent homes are found.
"We know dogs do better when cared for in a home than left in the animal shelter for extended periods," she said.
"We welcome people interested in fostering a dog in the short-term until a permanent home is found."
To register your interest as a temporary pet carer with the Animal Welfare League contact Ms Hooper on 0410 016 612.
Animal Welfare League Eurobodalla's annual fundraiser will be held on Sunday, September 18, with gates opening at 7am at NATA Oval near the Visitor Information Centre.
There is something for everyone:
All money raised will go to the Animal Welfare League.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
