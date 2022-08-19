Bay Post-Moruya Examiner

Praise for a business, wind farm questions

Updated August 23 2022 - 12:38am, first published August 19 2022 - 4:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pic of the week: Sun behind the clouds make for a picture perfect opportunity at Mossy Point.

Wind farms questioned

Labor's announced wind-farms for the Illawarra and elsewhere. What are the stats?

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.