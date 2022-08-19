Praise for a business, wind farm questions

Labor's announced wind-farms for the Illawarra and elsewhere. What are the stats?
A single turbine requires 900 tonnes steel, 2500 tonnes concrete, 45 tonnes plastic, massive quantities of copper and rare earth metals. Blades contain: fibreglass, epoxy, polyurethane, etc. All need large quantities of fossil fuels to mine/produce, transport and install.The energy to source components is more than will be produced in a turbine's entire working life. What's the carbon emmissions tally?
Wind farms require huge land clearing or sea floor mining, destroying local environments. Turbines last 20 years, then need dismantling, can't be recycled and will either go into landfill or incinerators - releasing toxins and heavy metals into air, soil and water. Both use fossil fuels and create carbon emissions.
Turbines have killed millions of birds, bats and insects. Their subsonic noise disorientates whales - many have died. Turbines have ignited causing serious fires and toxic plumes.
Wind power still needs to be backed up by coal, gas or nuclear sources; promised battery backup is unreliable and expensive - ask the SA government.
Wind-power in the EU, UK and California needs fossil fuel/nuclear backup to prevent blackouts. We're told "renewables" are cheaper but what are the total costs (mostly to taxpayers) for: subsidies, mining for raw materials, transportation, production, studies into ecological effects, safe disposal of infrastructure, and environmental rehabilitation? What are the total carbon emissions generated by all these processes and does wind power cause less environmental damage than fossil-fueled or nuclear power?
Travelling down the A1 I mistakenly put unleaded fuel in my Diesel Ute at Bondalla.
We continued onto Narooma when the ute became sluggish. Enquires lead us to Two Brothers Tyre Service. They had us up and running by 9.30 the following morning!
We can't thank them enough and would highly recommend them.
The Federal Labor government is about to release its National Electric Vehicle Strategy, with a core focus on the need for a fuel emissions standard. Apart from Russia, Australia is the only OECD country to not have fuel efficiency standards, resulting in our country becoming a dumping ground for dirty, inefficient and costly cars.
The benefits of transitioning to EVs are immense; from financial savings, to better health outcomes and environmental benefits. It is long past time that Australia plays catch up with the rest of the world and comes up with strong policies that will give Australians the real choice of good EVs.
Ching Ang
