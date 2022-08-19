Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Winners of Little Sellers Art Prizes announced

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated August 19 2022 - 10:54pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Winner of the inaugural Little Sellers Scholarship, Raphaella Herford with her winning work 'Highs and Lows and Inside-Out'. Picture: supplied

The Eurobodalla's latest emerging artists have showcased their work as the winners of the Little Sellers Art Prize were announced.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Tugwell

James Tugwell

Journalist

James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.