Winners of Little Sellers Art Prizes announced

The Eurobodalla's latest emerging artists have showcased their work as the winners of the Little Sellers Art Prize were announced.
Grade 11 student Raphaella Herford's charcoal self portrait 'Highs and Lows and Inside-Out' was named the winner of the grade 11 and 12 category and the inaugural Little Sellers Scholarship at a ceremony at the Bas on August 15.
The 2022 theme for the exhibition was 'Greet the sun. Face the moon.'
Raphaella said she wanted to think outside the box with her entry.
She drew two self portraits in different moods, as a reflection of mental health and how it is perceived in society.
"Lots of people see me as the bright sunshine," she said. "But sometimes I don't feel like that.
"It's all about perception."
Raphaella has always loved art, and worked hard to develop her drawings from cliched stick figures to the portraits she is able to produce today.
It was fifth time lucky for the emerging artist.
Raphaella had entered the competition four times before and, while she has been named a finalist ever year - and a runner up in 2020, this was her first time winning her division.
"I have built on my style and made it my own each year," she said.
"The competition is a chance for kids to learn their own style and learn from other artists.
"It is a great opportunity to develop your technique."
Raphaela takes home a $2000 scholarship as a part of the Little Sellers Scholarship Program to support her future artistic endeavours.
This was the first year where a financial prize has been awarded to the winner, and the council's Creative Arts Coordinator Indi Carmichael - who judged the awards - said the scholarship was an important step to support creativity and visual literacy in the shire.
"We want to make sure the arts is seen as a viable career path for our young people and they have the tools and resources to realise those aspirations," she said.
Raphaella hopes to use her prize money on artistic workshops and training at art institutions to improve her practice, especially as she prepares to create a major work for her HSC Arts subject next year.
The Little Sellers Art Prize was established in 2016 as a companion exhibition to the Basil Sellers Art Prize.
The prize was open to artists in school years 1 - 12.
1 - 4 years
Runner up - Lacey Lee
Winner - Holly Blaas
5 - 7 years
Runner up - Abbie Morris
Winner - Amelia Hick
8 - 10 years
Winner - Alison Muller
11 - 12 years
Runner up - Lucy Badman
Winner - Raphaella Herford
Children's Services Award:
Winner - Sunnie Thompson
Youth Award winner:
Winner - Eve Willis
2022 Little Sellers Art Prize:
Winner - Alison Muller
Little Sellers $2000 Scholarship:
Winner - Raphaella Herford
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
