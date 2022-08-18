Theatre will bring beloved children's book to life at the Pavilions

One of the most beloved children's books in the world will come to life at the Yuin Theatre during Children's Week in October.
The Gruffalo, written by Julia Donaldson, will be performed at the Bay Pavilions on October 28 and 29.
Eurobodalla Council's children's services facilitator Jenny Hogg said it was rare to see a production of this quality in our region.
"The Gruffalo had sell-out seasons on Broadway and the West End: reading the book is a great experience but watching it brough to life in front of you is something else," Ms Hogg said.
Loved worldwide, The Gruffalo is the story of a mouse armed only with her vivid imagination as she travels through the forest, meeting various villains along the way. She scares off the fox, owl and snake - who would eat her - with stories of an imaginary monster friend. Until that monster comes to life.
Ms Hogg said it was a great story with a beautiful message.
"You might be little but you can still be brave," she said.
"This is the kind of story that gives children their voice, using their imagination to turn something scary into something clever."
Ms Hogg said the show by CDP Theatre Producers was secured thanks to NSW Government Reconnecting Regional NSW - Community Events Program funding. The performances are part of 2022 Children's Week activities.
"The Gruffalo is also a wonderful way to promote Council's children's services to the broader community; we're all about positive experiences and learning opportunities for children," she said.
"Personally, I think The Gruffalo embodies that - it's rhyme, it's rhythm, it's colour, it's fun."
Bookings for The Gruffalo can be made here.
