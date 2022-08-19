100 Years Ago: Goods stolen from two Moruya stores

DEUA RIVER. (From our Correspondent) It is with deep regret that we have to record the death of Mrs. G. Blundell, which occurred at her residence at Araluen Junction on Monday after a short illness. The deceased lady was known far and wide for her hospitality. No person ever visited her home without being asked to have the proverbial "cup of tea." She was 71 years of age, and was born at Kiora, being a daughter of the late Mr. Willian McIntosh. Her husband pre-deceased her 15 years ago. She leaves to mourn her loss three sons, viz., William (Lismore), George (Siam), John (Araluen Junction), and two daughters, viz., Mrs. E. McIntyre (Araluen) and Miss Emily Blundell (Araluen Junction). The funeral which took place at Araluen on Wednesday, was largely attended. ... The late Mrs. Blundell is survived by three brothers, Messrs. William McIntosh, snr. (Gundary), Charles McIntosh (Sydney) and John McIntosh (Mullenderree).