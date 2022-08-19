100 Years Ago: Goods stolen from two Moruya stores

All snippets taken from the Moruya Examiner of August 19, 1922, by the Moruya and District Historical Society.
THE tennis match between Moruya and Eurobodalla that took place on Saturday last on the Eurobodalla Court resulted in a win for Moruya by 12 sets to 4. The Eurobodalla players entertained the visitors. An enjoyable day was spent.
TENDERS for wood for the hospital close on 30th inst.
EMMOTT'S store and Donnelly's butcher's shop were broken into on different nights of last week, groceries and meat being stolen.
MRS. Irving, of Lismore, whose illness we reported a few weeks ago, died in Sydney. Deceased who was a twin daughter of Mr. C. H. Hutchings, of Bergalia, leaves a widower and family of young children to mourn their irreparable loss.
THE death of Mr. William Barker, shipping director of the Narooma Dairy Factory, aged 64 years, took place at his home in Narooma on Tuesday. Deceased, who was a batchelor, was born at Kiora, where he resided for a number of years. Much sympathy is expressed for the Barker family in their double bereavement, as it was only on Friday of last week that a sister, Mrs. Jones, died in Sydney.
MR. and Mrs. M. White have disposed of their cottage in River Street, Gundary, to Mr. T. Flood and are returning to Nelligen, having again taken over their store-keeping business there.
BROULEE P.P. BOARD. - The Directors of the Board met at their room in Moruya on Tuesday, the members present being: - Messrs. H. J. Thomson (chair), J. Bate, A. G. Sutherland, R. M. Bate, H. J. Mallon, F. H. Anderson and L. D. Hawdon. An apology was received from Mr. F. W. Cork. ...
DEUA RIVER. (From our Correspondent) It is with deep regret that we have to record the death of Mrs. G. Blundell, which occurred at her residence at Araluen Junction on Monday after a short illness. The deceased lady was known far and wide for her hospitality. No person ever visited her home without being asked to have the proverbial "cup of tea." She was 71 years of age, and was born at Kiora, being a daughter of the late Mr. Willian McIntosh. Her husband pre-deceased her 15 years ago. She leaves to mourn her loss three sons, viz., William (Lismore), George (Siam), John (Araluen Junction), and two daughters, viz., Mrs. E. McIntyre (Araluen) and Miss Emily Blundell (Araluen Junction). The funeral which took place at Araluen on Wednesday, was largely attended. ... The late Mrs. Blundell is survived by three brothers, Messrs. William McIntosh, snr. (Gundary), Charles McIntosh (Sydney) and John McIntosh (Mullenderree).
