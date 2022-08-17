Tigers send three grades to finals as club looks to build on 'strong' year

The Batemans Bay Tigers are a footy club on the rise as three senior teams will play in the Group 16 finals for the first time in recent memory.
The success is indicative of a strong footy club according to president Danny Whitter.
The Tigers ran all four senior grades in 2022, one of the only clubs in the competition to do that, and saw the return of the ladies league tag side after a two-year hiatus.
"We've finally regrouped with the girls after a few years," Whitter said.
"They're a young team, so we're hoping they'll stick together with a few of the older girls for a few years.
"They haven't won a lot of games, but they're always coming off the field smiling and they've really bonded.
"Having them as a part of the club again has created more of a family atmosphere - it's not just a boy's club anymore, it's been fantastic."
The Tigers Under 18s finished as minor premiers in 2022 despite playing only two home games all year and often travelling with less than 13 players.
"They've had a tough old year, they only had two home games this season due to forfeits and rescheduling," Whitter said.
"Justin Taylor has done a fantastic job to finish as minor premiers, and they'll play next Sunday in Bombala."
Whitter also praised reserve-grade coach Warren Potts for getting his side into the finals.
"Reserve-grade coach is the toughest job at the club because you don't have the same team every week," Whitter said.
"When first-grade players get injured you'll get reserve-grade guys stepping up, and then they'll come back down a few weeks later.
"Warren Potts has done a fantastic job keeping them together and pushing to the finals."
First grade finished fifth this season, but are one of the form sides in the competition having won five of their past six games including big wins over Bega and Tathra.
They will play Tathra again this weekend in an elimination final.
"We got about half way through the season and nothing was really going right for us," Whitter said. "The boys were turning up and having a go, but it just wasn't coming together.
"I think we can pinpoint when they travelled up to Jindabyne to play Snow River, something just seemed to click and we got a kick on after that.
"We played Bombala tight the week after, and we've beaten Bega and Tathra in recent weeks."
Whitter said he's not expecting a flurry of premierships this year, and said 2022 was always going to be a "building block" towards a brighter future for the club.
"The main thing for us was getting the four grades back together and building the club that way," he said.
"The town's been pretty flat after a few tough years, so having the footy back and getting the crowds we've had has been fantastic.
"Hopefully we can get a bit of support down in Tathra and push on from there."
The club is always on the lookout for more volunteers to make gameday experiences smoother for both fans and players.
"We're all in this together," Whitter said. "We've got a good committee helping out, and we've locked in and got through things this season.
"Home games are hard because we're trying to make money through the bar and canteens while still supporting the teams on the field.
"We're always looking for more volunteers - if someone puts their hand up, we'll use them somewhere."
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
