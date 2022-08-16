Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Man dies following two-car crash at Batemans Bay

Jackie Meyers
By Jackie Meyers
Updated August 16 2022 - 9:36pm, first published 9:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man dies following two-car crash at Batemans Bay

A man has died following a crash at Batemans Bay.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jackie Meyers

Jackie Meyers

Editor

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.