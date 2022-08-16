More than 100 events on slate as River of Art releases full festival program

Excitement is building for the 2022 River of Art Festival after the committee released the full program for the popular Eurobodalla Shire event.
The two-week festival will celebrate all forms of arts in more than 100 exhibitions, workshops, open studios, and performances in and around Moruya, Batemans Bay and Narooma from September 16 and September 25.
Thirty exhibitions have been curated in venues across the Shire. Features will include 'The Nesting Season' at the Durras Progress Hall, 6 x 3D at the Mechanics Institute in Moruya, the Southern Highlands Printmakers at the Basil Sellers Exhibition Centre in Moruya, and the Painted Poles of Cobargo at the Cobargo Creators Gallery.
The River of Art Prize will be announced at the festival's launch on September 16, and the finalists' works will be displayed at the Bay Pavilions throughout the fortnight.
Open Studios present a "rare opportunity to meet artists and glimpse a little more of their creative process and works" according to a River of Art spokesperson. Artists such as ceramicist Jo Victoria, contemporary jeweller David Walker and printmaker Frances Luke will host open studios this year.
There will also be more than 30 workshops on millinery, jewellery, print-making, ink art, oils, candlemaking, sourdough, clay, writing and drumming this year.
Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW, Paul Toole, said the Regional Events Acceleration Fund supported the growth of existing regional events and attracted new major domestic and international events to regional NSW.
"Money is rolling out right across regional NSW helping local events go from strength to strength, and putting our regions on the map," he said.
"We know hosting events in regional areas attracts visitors to towns, and those guests will spend money in local shops, grab a bite to eat at a local restaurant or café, and boost regional businesses and economies.
"The River of Art Festival is not only a showcase event for locals but I am excited to see it attract visitors to the region from far and wide."
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
