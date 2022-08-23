Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
3 Dell Parade, Moruya Heads

By House of the Week
August 23 2022 - 10:30pm
A modern family home

5 BED | 3 BATH | 5 CAR

  • 3 Dell Parade, Moruya Heads
  • $1,050,000
  • Agency: Fraser-Gray Real Estate
  • Contact: Peter Asbury 0401 030 767
  • Inspect: By appointment

"This home has got the beach lifestyle, generous floor plan and one of the best views in Moruya South Heads, perched high on the hill and looking out over the Moruya River mouth to Broulee Island. This is a rare opportunity to purchase a five bedroom three bath home in Dell Parade, which is a quiet family friendly street, with a tight-knit community and school bus connection," said agent Peter Asbury.

