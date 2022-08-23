A modern family home

"This home has got the beach lifestyle, generous floor plan and one of the best views in Moruya South Heads, perched high on the hill and looking out over the Moruya River mouth to Broulee Island. This is a rare opportunity to purchase a five bedroom three bath home in Dell Parade, which is a quiet family friendly street, with a tight-knit community and school bus connection," said agent Peter Asbury.
A north-facing aspect provides winter sun through the large front windows, a wood stove is located in the open plan living, dining and well-equipped kitchen area, plus "a split system air-conditioning, outdoor entertaining and barbecue area on the wrap around covered deck are just the beginning of the effortless living elements this residence boasts."
The large main bedroom has a walk-in-robe and ensuite. Three other good-sized bedrooms upstairs all have built-in robes and use the main bathroom and a separate toilet.
Downstairs is the fifth bedroom, or a self-contained flat with its own bathroom, kitchenette and view out to the ocean. There is also high-speed NBN FTTC internet available.
The property also has loads of parking, an enclosed pet-friendly backyard, a garden shed, and beautiful, established, low-maintenance, water-wise gardens.
"There is nothing for you to do, just move in and enjoy the view."
