'Golden opportunity' for leadership development in the Eurobodalla

A leadership training program is coming to the Eurobodalla, hoping to equip and network future leaders to create a more resilient community.
Regenerate Eurobodalla is a program designed in response to the Black Summer bushfires, hoping to build leadership capacity within a community and resilience for facing future challenges.
The program provides the opportunity for up to 24 community leaders to collaborate and create long-term community resilience.
The training is designed by the Australian Rural Leadership Foundation (ARLF) and run in the Eurobodalla in partnership with the Southcoast Health and Sustainability Alliance (SHASA).
It is funded through the federal government's Black Summer Bushfire Recovery program.
Part of the funding includes $50,000 for the group of leaders to create a community project through the program. The project is designed to build resilience but also boost social and economic prosperity in the shire.
SHASA president Kathryn Maxwell said there were many emerging leaders in the community, and this program would help provide valuable training for the future.
"This is a golden opportunity," she said, "to get this kind of training at no financial cost to the individual, and to have funds to create a project and get something tangible at the end.
"It won't just be theory."
She said SHASA supported the program so local knowledge was taken on board for fire recovery and resilience.
"We really want to make sure this program is meeting the needs of the local area," she said.
A fundamental part of the program is providing volunteers the opportunity to meet other leaders operating in alternative or adjacent spaces in the community.
"This will give busy volunteers time out to develop networks," Ms Maxwell said. "These networks are a key resource for people into the future."
ARLF chief executive Matt Linnegar said such networks would be invaluable in the event of future climate emergencies.
"Regenerate Eurobodalla is essentially getting community leaders together to build a strong leadership network that has a shared understanding and can collaborate to solve complex problems," he said.
"[These community leaders] won't be just names to each other, they'll know and trust each other and be able to work through the challenges in front of them."
The Regenerate Eurobodalla program starts with a one day community workshop on Wednesday August 17 at the Eurobodalla Botanical Gardens in Batemans Bay.
This workshop is an opportunity for the community to share and discuss the types of leadership training they would like to receive in their region. It will develop ideas for potential projects and identify possible candidates for the leadership program.
The full program is a nine day commitment across four face-to-face residential sessions.
These sessions will run:
To register for the upcoming community design workshop, or apply for the Regenerate Eurobodalla leadership program, visit rural-leaders.org.au/regional-leadership-programs/regenerate-eurobodalla/. Applications close on September 4.
