Seahawks left to rue missed opportunities in prelim final losses

The Batemans Bay Seahawks will not have a side in the AFL Canberra grand final after both the first-grade men's and women's sides suffered heart-breaking preliminary final losses on Saturday, August 13.
The women travelled over the mountain to the Gungahlin Enclosed Oval to take on the ANU Griffins, and were left rueing their inaccuracy in a 4.4 (28) to 3.9 (27) loss.
Advertisement
Coach Aaron Wickham said the game remained tight throughout with "a few lead changes", but said his side's inaccuracy let them down.
"We had plenty of opportunities, we just couldn't convert," he said.
"It can be a mindset thing, maybe they're under pressure and their teammates aren't talking, or you start hearing footsteps in the back of your mind.
"We had 12 scoring shots to eight and went down by a point - we really should have gone into that last quarter a couple of goals up."
Wickham said his side "had a crack" against ANU despite having nine players who hadn't played a final before last weekend's game against Queanbeyan.
"We had a few girls who wouldn't have known what to expect," he said. "We had a relatively easy game the week before which doesn't help your preparation.
"They did everything they could pressure wise, it was just an unfortunate loss."
The women's team will now regroup and recruit before having another crack at a maiden premiership in 2023.
"It's disappointing the season is over, but we'll regroup," Wickham said.
"Everyone enjoys playing, and we've got a super competitive side. If we can retain most of this group and get some new girls in, we'll have a really good team."
The men's side hosted the Googong Hogs at Hanging Rock Oval, but were also let down by their inaccuracy in a 6.7 (43) to 4.15 (39) loss.
The home side was down by 19 points at three-quarter time, but an early surge in the fourth brought them back to within a kick.
Unfortunately the Seahawks missed a set shot that could have given them the lead, and the side wasn't able to recover as Googong controlled the last 10 minutes for the win.
Coach Mick Kenny wasn't willing to pin his side's loss on any one aspect, but said inaccuracy in front of goal had been an Achilles' heel all year.
"We've probably been a bit lucky to win games with that inaccuracy, but we couldn't do that on the weekend," he said. "It's hard to win a big game of footy when you kick 4.15.
"If you miss the first shot, you can start to get a bit of head noise which will turn into another miss or cloud your judgment.
"Watching from the sideline, we had a few chances to have shots which we passed up, but I think that's just footy. Sometimes things don't happen on your terms, and it was just one of those days for us."
Advertisement
Kenny said his side's defence and pressure, things that had been strong all year, had been slightly off against Googong.
"We knew what they would do well, they love to move the ball laterally," he said. "I don't think our defence was with it the entire game, and our pressure probably wasn't great.
"We started to play the brand of footy we wanted to in the fourth quarter, but we misfired on some opportunities which didn't help."
The loss brought the end to the playing careers of three Seahawks stalwarts: Sam Millynn, Luke Dudley, and Mick Kenny. However, Kenny said he was confident the young guys would have the Seahawks back at the top of the ladder next season.
"We'll have some massive holes to fill, but we've always been lucky to have real trust and confidence in our younger players," he said.
"I thought this year was a good opportunity for us to bring some of the younger players through in leadership roles.
Advertisement
"Hopefully we can keep that core group together and have another crack next year."
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.