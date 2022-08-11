Eight women ready to take on the Bass Strait for a great cause

A year after the Miles for Smiles group became the first people on the planet to row a surfboat across the Bass Strait, seven women and their support group are planning to emulate the feat.
The team, know as the Red Nose Mussel Rowers, are from the south coast of NSW, and are taking on "one of the toughest ocean journeys in Australia".
The all-female rowing crew will leave from Port Welshpool, Victoria, on February 12, 2023, on a 320km journey to Tasmania.
The trip, which is estimated to take up to eight days to complete, will raise money for the Red Nose Day foundation, and the team will row in a surf boat on loan from Broulee Surf Life Saving Club.
The boat to be used is named in honour of two women in Broulee Surfers Life member Claudia Dixon and Kathy Glinsky, a member of Avoca Surf Life Saving Club who was tragically killed in the 2004 Boxing Day tsunami.
The seven rowers will be Taryn Carver, Elle Pannowitz, Anna McGlynn, Ash Bujeya, Michelle Cottington, Shannon Small, Kristy Luff, and Lara Drabsch with Rob Pollock as the sweep.
Andy Lawson and Scott Carver will also take on the trip in ski paddles.
"We will be chomping at the bit to get going once February rolls around," Ms Cottington said.
"We know it will be hard, but the Red Nose Charity do amazing things, and our hard work will be worth it to be able to support their work."
Shannon Small said the trip "wasn't for the faint hearted".
"The girls who have put up their hands to take it on are experienced in long-distance ocean rowing," she said.
"They will have good days and bad, but the adventure and challenges are something they will never forget."
Training has already begun in wintry conditions, and so have the efforts to try to cover the expected cost of $50,000. The biggest chunk of that cost will be the support boat and its related fuel costs.
Once running costs are covered, all other funds will go to Red Nose Day.
Donations can be made via GoFundme, and opportunities also exist to sponsor a rower or donate $1 per kilometre.
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
