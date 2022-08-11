Man jailed for two years over predatory driving, intimidation charges

An Eden man has been jailed for two years over crimes relating to stalking, intimidating and predatory driving.
Harley Smith, 26, appeared via video from custody at Batemans Bay Local Court on August 8.
He pleaded guilty to predatory driving, contravening an apprehended violence order (AVO) and two counts of stalk or intimidate intending to cause fear or physical or mental harm.
According to documents tendered to the court, both victims were in a car Smith chanced upon in Merimbula on August 5.
The documents stated Smith identified the car as belonging to one of the victims and began tailgating the car, attempting to force the vehicle to stop.
He pursued the car at high speeds, repeatedly swerving onto the wrong side of the road.
One of the occupants of the car told police they were scared Smith would cause a crash.
The court heard Smith tailed the car into a Woolworths parking lot before losing sight of the vehicle.
Police were called when the two victims had stopped in a location they thought Smith would not find them.
Court documents revealed Smith was issued an AVO in July 2020 by Bega Local Court preventing him from stalking, harassing or intimidating one of the victims, coming within 100 metres of their house or contacting them unless through a lawyer.
Smith's lawyer Keely Boom told the court Smith had not realised the victim against whom the AVO was ordered was in the car at the time.
"He felt completely sick once he realised they were in the car as well," she said.
"It was opportunistic and extremely poor decision making."
Magistrate Douglas Dick said the predatory driving was absolutely unacceptable.
"You should be hanging your head like you are, because this is outrageous behaviour," he said.
Smith was sentenced to two years in prison with a non-parole period of 12 months.
