100 Years Ago: New footpath in Moruya

All snippets taken from the Moruya Examiner of August 12, 1922, by the Moruya and District Historical Society.
THE second meeting of farmers was held on 3rd inst. at Mosquito Bay. Mr. J. Sebbens, jnr. occupied the chair; it was decided to build a factory on Mosquito Bay road, Mr. J. Lavis' offer of land for building being accepted. It was decided to proceed to register when 300 shares are alloted, that being the estimated cost. The following provisional board of directors was appointed: Messrs. J. Sebbens, jnr. (chairman), F. Barling, H. Lewis, E. Allaban, F. Innes, A. Lavis and H. O'Neill (secretary).
THE contractor, Mr. John Stewart, is already at work preparing the asphalt for the footpath in front of the Hotel Adelaide. Who will be the first to follow Mr. Dunsmore's lead?
THE dance promoted by Mrs. Bown in aid of the Produce Stall at the C.E. Bazaar was held in the Turlinjah Hall on Monday night last ... There was a good attendance, Moruya and Bodalla being well represented. Mr. Donnelly ably officiated as M.C. and Miss Kurz supplied the music. The waltzing competition was won by Miss T. Rootsey and Mr. Bert Pittman, and the chocolate waltzes by Miss D. Coppin and Mr. Eric Anlezark and Miss Bown and Mr. J. Donnelly.
ON Sunday last by a special invitation we visited the Island of Broulee, the new abode of Mr. Uno Kosenen. As in a previous issue we stated that Mr. Kosenen has taken a 28 years' lease of this island and intends to cater for tourists and local disciples of Isaak Walton. With his life-long companion, Mr. Harold Norman, Mr. Kosenen is at present comfortably ensconced in a tent, but is negotiating for the purchase of a cottage which he will re-erect on the land he is buying on the summit of the hill from which there is a gorgeous panoramic view, embracing the Blue Pacific, the rugged cliffs of Toregy Point, the calm waters of the beautiful harbor and the quiet hamlet of Tomakin nestling amidst the green hills, the magnificent range of blue tinted mountains forming a glorious background to a lovely scene. Our new citizen, who makes a charming host, has erected a comfortable building with tables and seats for the convenience of picnickers. During the afternoon Mr. Norman took us for a trip on to the schnapper ground and in a very few minutes a beautiful specimen of these luscious denizens of the deep was landed in the boat. In the course of time Mr. Kosenen contemplates making Broulee an ideal pleasure resort and intends to spend some hundreds of a handsome legacy lately bequeathed him by his late father in Finland. Undoubtedly this beautiful spot possesses wonderful potentialities, and if our Shire Council would only make the road traversable to motorists, there is nothing to prevent it from becoming the leading seaside resort of the far-famed South Coast.
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
