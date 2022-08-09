Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Council to advocate for plan to transition away from native forest logging

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated August 9 2022 - 7:04am, first published 4:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greens councillor Alison Worthington tabled the motion to end native forest logging for the second time on August 9. Picture: G Tedder

Eurobodalla Shire councillors have voted to advocate for creation of a plan to transition away from native forest logging in the shire, but voted against condemning logging as "environmentally and economically unsustainable".

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Tugwell

James Tugwell

Journalist

James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.