What's on in the Eurobodalla this week

Garden Club
August Meeting
All green thumbs are welcome at the Narooma/Kianga/Dalmeny Garden Club monthly meeting. Come along to chat all things gardening, enjoy afternoon tea, and learn a little from guest speaker Rachael of Vibrant Flowers. Plans are also in the works for an exciting Club trip - find out all about it at the meeting, starting 1.30pm on Wednesday (August 10) at Club Narooma.
Racing Action
Rally of the Bay
Rally car racing is back in Batemans Bay! Round four of the NSW Rally Championship - best known as the Lazer Rally of the Bay - is coming to town this Saturday (August 13). Expect a weekend of thrilling action, featuring some of the state's best racing drivers. Spectators should start their day at Race HQ, located at Batemans Bay Marina Resort - there will be two safe spectator points along the course.
Learn Macrame
At the Bas
Join craft expert Annette Boyd for an afternoon exploring the age-old practice of macrame. This enduring craft is practical, versatile, inexpensive and fun. Annette will teach the basic, most used knots in macrame; once mastered, you will take home a macrame plant hanger to display your favourite indoor plant. Class starts 12.30pm on Saturday (August 13), at the Basil Sellers Exhibition Centre. Book your spot online or direct with the Bas.
CWA Event
Local branch showcase
Have a good laugh, enjoy some music, and learn a bit about the CWA at the Far South Coast CIA Day. It stands for Culture, International, Agriculture and Environment - showcasing the CWA's activities from cooking to advocacy, plus a little bit of Latvian culture, in celebration of this year's country of interest. Branches from Batemans Bay to Eden are taking part. Happening Monday, August 15, at Cobargo School of Arts. Doors open 10am and entry is $15.
Coming Up
Narooma Showcase
Creative women of the Narooma district will be at centre stage next weekend, at the exciting Crème de La Femme showcase. Kara Coen, Jacqui Holmes, Phoebe Jane and Dj Lil 9" will each take to the stage at The Bend and Sip Bar, alongside a one-night-only art exhibition featuring local female artists including painter Kyla Stone, jeweller Natalie Ashkenazi, and many more. Doors open 6pm Saturday, August 20. Book your tickets online via Eventbrite, or grab them on the door.
Daffodil Day
This August, Cancer Council is asking Australians to give to the Daffodil Day Appeal to fund lifesaving cancer research. Daffodil Day will be taking place this year on Thursday 25 August 2022, but you can get involved anytime through out the month. For more information or to get involved, visit daffodilday.com.au or call 1300 65 65 85.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
