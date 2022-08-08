Prime commercial spot in Batemans Bay CBD to be filled after six years

A prime bit of commercial real estate in the heart of Batemans Bay's CBD has sat empty for six years, but that's about to change.
Yellow livery and big 'coming soon' signs recently adorned the building on the corner of Orient Street and North Street, Batemans Bay, to signify Ray White Real Estate's upcoming move.
The building was last occupied by Hogs Breath Cafe, but has been untenanted since 2016. Prior to being a Hogs Breath, it was a music shop.
Dawn Mason, co-owner of Ray White Batemans Bay with her husband Steve, said the agency had had its eyes on the site in the CBD for "two years" and was excited the construction work was now underway.
"We're really excited," she said. "It's been sad to see such an iconic spot empty for so long.
"It's good for the town to start filling some of those empty retail spaces, because the main street sometimes feels like a ghost town."
Mrs Mason said Ray White would incorporate some community space in their new offices as useable space in Batemans Bay was "hard to find".
"We're trying to design the boardroom to have some space for the community," she said.
"We hope to use that space for auctions, but we'll have lots of room in there with refreshment facilities.
"We want to make some space available because community space is hard to find in Batemans Bay."
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
