Interested community members can continue to give feedback, with the designs set to go on show at community drop-in sessions later this week.
Mr Hazzard said resident feedback informed major decisions during the hospital development thus far, and would continue to do so during the design stage.
"The local community has been instrumental in the design of the hospital and I urge everyone to come along to the upcoming consultation sessions and be involved in this game-changing project," he said.
The Eurobodalla Hospital project team will be out and about from Wednesday to Saturday:
Wednesday, August 10
Narooma Plaza, 9.30am - 3pm
185 Princes Highway, Narooma
Thursday, August 11
Village Centre Batemans Bay, 9.30am - 3pm
1 Perry St, Batemans Bay
Saturday, August 13
Moruya Country Markets, 8am - 12pm
37 Ford St, Moruya
Early works on the new Eurobodalla Regional Hospital are scheduled to start later this year, while the main construction works are due to commence in 2023.
The hospital is expected to open to patients in 2025.
