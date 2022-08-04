Purse strings tight? Christmas can still be a cracker

Some may say I'm obsessed, or a control freak. I will settle for the label 'organised'.
That is why I am thinking about Christmas shopping now. It is not that I am trying to start a Christmas panic buy up. It has simply occurred to me that the year is flying by and before we know it will be Christmas time - again. We are already in August.
I have reflected on years-gone-by when my three children were young. Back then I would start my Christmas shopping for the next festive season almost as soon as the new year began.
I didn't put my money in a Christmas Club account, but I would set aside a little each week for the purpose of buying gifts for my loved ones as I saw a bargain.
It meant I wasn't scraping the recesses of my purse for funds, at the last minute, to ensure everyone had a great gift.
It was also a step I took to ensure I didn't put myself into unnecessary debt at the last minute with a maxed out credit card because I didn't plan ahead.
And, perhaps the best thing of all, I wasn't caught up in that last minute Christmas shopping rush where disappointment can be a major hazard.
Clearly I am not the only one who favours the idea of starting early with Christmas shopping.
Major department stores make a solid business out of this habit with the Christmas toy sales and extended layby offers midway through the year.
We are a society that even celebrates Christmas in July. I'm convinced that is to get you in the early festive spirit - for the betterment of your budget of course.
I don't plan quite so far ahead now that my children are adults - grown ups tend to put less expectations on 'Santa'.
However, I am very aware that we live in a society where Christmas can be a huge financial burden - especially on young families as they try to keep the excitement alive for children.
Quite frankly in the current economy with soaring inflation, planning ahead and seeking out sale purchases could well become a survival skill.
So have you sought out any bargains and begun your Christmas shopping yet?
Stay safe...and within budget,
Jackie Meyers
Editor
