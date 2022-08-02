Brad calls for more organ donor registrations

A Batemans Bay health advocate is encouraging more people to become organ and tissue donors in the aftermath of DonateLife Week.
Brad Rossiter is an organ recipient and organ donation advocate who is a member of COORDINAIRE's community advisory committee.
Advertisement
In the early 2000s, Brad was diagnosed with end-stage renal failure and was rushed to hospital for emergency dialysis after complications with Type 1 Diabetes.
After having both of his legs amputated, becoming legally blind, and being on dialysis for seven years, Brad received a kidney and a pancreas through organ donation which means he can live a "healthy and happy life".
He now lives in Batemans Bay and spends most of his time advocating and listening to people about how to make the health system the best it can be. Part of this work involved increasing awareness about organ donations and how it can change someone's life.
"Currently 1750 Australians are waiting for an organ transplant," he said. "Statistics show four out of five Australians support organ donation, but only one in two Australians aged 16 or over are registered as an organ donor.
"There are many misconceptions about organ donations such as 'I'm too old', 'my organs are unhealthy as I am a smoker, drink too much or I am overweight', or 'my family can decide at the time'.
"Organ donation can be truly life-changing for someone. Register to become an organ donor today, don't put it off."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.