Man convicted for choking, threatening partner with a knife

A Victorian man has been convicted for crimes relating to assault and wielding a knife after an incident in Wallaga Lake.
Ronald Paul Clarke, 29, faced Batemans Bay Local Court on August 1 and pleaded guilty to seven charges. The charges included Armed with intent to commit an indictable offence, stalk or intimidate intending to cause fear of physical or mental harm, contrive prohibition or restriction in an AVO, assault occasioning bodily harm, common assault DV related, use of offensive language in/near/within hearing from a public place/school and intentionally choke without consent.
According to documents tendered to the court, Clarke was holidaying with his partner at Wallaga Lake during May 2022.
The documents said that during a fishing trip on the lake on May 19, Clarke called his partner asking to be picked up. During the phone call he accused her of having an affair.
The court was told that after the phone call, Clarke began sending abusive text messages to his partner. He called her again and said "wait till I f*****g get home, I'm going to smack you and if that doesn't knock some sense into you I'll get the knife".
The documents said that when he returned to the holiday accommodation after 8:30pm, Clarke slapped the victim, calling her a dog, and rubbed his face against her face. He put one hand over her mouth and another around her throat, momentarily preventing her from breathing.
The court heard that when a witness forced the pair apart, Clarke told the victim he would "get the f*****g knife". He approached her wielding a fishing knife and said "if I can't have you no one f*****g can".
Clarke was convinced to leave the house, and was found by police hiding behind kayaks near Wallaga Lake.
Clarke's solicitor Dr Keely Boom said though the charges before the court were "very serious", he had taken all available steps to address his problems and get his life back in order.
She said he had not consumed alcohol since the day following the event and had relocated to Victoria during the court proceedings and found employment.
Two psychology reports were submitted to the court regarding Clarke, as well as a letter from his mother reporting the trauma of his childhood.
The court heard Clarke suffers mental health problems, made worse by a "horrific experience during the bushfires," according to Dr Boom.
Magistrate Douglas Dick said Clarke showed "genuine remorse" for his actions.
He said Clarke living in Victoria limited the ability of the court to impose sanctions on him.
Clarke was fined $5500 - reduced from the maximum amount for the charges of $35,000.
Magistrate Dick did not impose supervision sanctions for four reasons: Clarke entered a guilty plea, lives in Victoria, had shown genuine remorse, and favourable medical reports.
