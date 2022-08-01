Ribbon cut as Club Malua enters a new era | PHOTOS

Club Malua is now officially opened after a special ribbon-cutting ceremony at the club on Thursday, July 28.
Dignitaries from the Cabra Bowls Groups and ClubsNSW, local politicians, and a few celebrity guests were on hand as the new club hosted a special cocktail event.
Club Malua famously burnt down in the Black Summer bushfires.
CEO Jay Porter said the opening marked the end of an "enormous amount of work", and Cabra Bowls was "relieved" to see the doors open.
"It's been a big focus of our executive teams over the past couple of years to get Club Malua opened again," he said.
"We were able to erect a Marquee in the meantime to cater for our members, and that operated for a couple of years to provide a temporary service, but we'll dismantle that now the main building is open.
"The footprint of the new building is bigger - we've had a particular focus on alfresco areas, we've got quite a large kid's play area, and there's also a sportsman's bar.
"We're certainly relieved and excited to be trading again in Malua Bay, and we can't wait to see what the future holds."
