Exceptional vocational students of the Eurobodalla have been recognised for their hard work and dedication, at the annual VET Student of the Year Awards.
13 students from across the region were honoured at an awards luncheon in Moruya on Monday.
The event was hosted by Workplace Learning, which provides Vocational Education and Training (VET) courses to high school students across the region.
At the top of the class: Makaylah Cowan, of Carroll College in Broulee.
The year 12 student was crowned Outstanding VET Student of the Year, having excelled in her Hospitality studies and work placement at The Mossy Café.
Miss Cowan, who has been passionate about all things food and hospitality for much of her young life, said she was proud to be part of a cohort who were getting a head start on their careers.
Upon finishing school, she hopes to travel the world and take her hospitality skills global.
"I'm so glad [VET] is getting more recognition, because it is an amazing program," she said.
"We get so much pressure, feeling like we have to do ATAR, but people taking VET subjects are just as successful and you're putting that passion into something you want to do."
Winners of the VET Student of the Year awards are:
In addition to the student awards, Workplace Learning also gave recognition to the businesses which have voluntarily taken on trainees.
Five local enterprises received Business of the Year awards:
For Banksia Village, taking on apprentices and trainees was a whole new experience.
As aged care facilities across the country face all kinds of challenges, Nicole De La Rue said bringing young people on board has been a positive experience.
"We have taken on our first school based apprentice, and another two students working for us... I think it's opened a lot of people's eyes to the fact there's more than one kind of career in aged care," she said.
"They fit in seamlessly; the residents and clients loved having the younger ones there, and our experienced staff really enjoyed teaching the new students."
Through holding the awards, educators and host employers have come to the same conclusion: these kids have bright futures.
Workplace Learning CEO Marty Burgess said the Eurobodalla students were standouts to an expert panel of judges.
"All of the students who have been nominated for these awards attended interviews, and the judges were terribly impressed with them," he said.
"These young people, who speak well and present themselves well, are so impressive... it was difficult to try and choose the winner."
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
