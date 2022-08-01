Bay Principal returns from leadership course at famous university

The Principal of Batemans Bay High School has attended a "high-level strategic leadership course" at the famous Harvard University in the United States of America.
Ms Paula Hambly won a highly competitive scholarship to attend the course and was one of only three Australian principals to get through the application process.
Ms Hambly said the course was "timely" as her school is "going through a period of change" while looking at the school's systems and processes.
"The brilliant workshop facilitators pushed me and other educations to think outside the square and be brave in design thinking which is about creative problem solving and putting students' needs above everything else," she said.
"The underlying questions posed at the workshop was 'how can a highly strategic way of thinking and leading have an impact on relationships with students, teachers, families and the community, and how can this set students up for future success'."
Ms Hambly said she was "eager" to work with staff at Batemans Bay High School to move "beyond mere involvement of parties to actual engagement".
"This means listening to students, teachers, families and the community, and using what we learn to make the best decisions, to take positive action in the classroom, and to partner with families in their children's learning," she said.
"This experience reignited my passion for leading learning, and my desire to pursue further professional learning to equip me to work well with my school teams in our goal to make Batemans Bay High School the best place it can be."
Parents and Citizens Association president, Alex Malcolm, said the association was "excited" to hear about Ms Hambly's course and see how it would be "applied to the process of renewal and rebuilding that is already underway at the school".
"We are fully behind her in all her efforts," he said.
