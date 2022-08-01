Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Bay Principal returns from leadership course at famous university

Updated August 1 2022 - 6:47am, first published 3:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Batemans Bay High School principal Paula Hambly recently returned from a leadership course at the famous Harvard University.

The Principal of Batemans Bay High School has attended a "high-level strategic leadership course" at the famous Harvard University in the United States of America.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.