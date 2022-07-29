'I just thought they were normal things': Teaming up for mental health

If the past few years have taught us anything, it's that life can be tough in regional Australia.
In fact, a study done by the National Rural Health Alliance found that suicide rates in regional areas of Australia are 60 per cent higher than rates in major cities.
One of Australia's leading animal health businesses, Zoetis, has team up with Beyond Blue to try to change this.
Over the past six years, Zoetis has raised more than $600,000 for Beyond Blue by donated $5 from each sale of the company's livestock, pig and poultry vaccines and drenches.
The company aims to reach a goal of $100,000 again by the end of 2022.
Zoetis' senior vice president and cluster lead, Lance Williams, said the company worked closely with the country's farming community and veterinarians, and wanted to support those people wherever possible.
"We're proud to once again be supporting Beyond Blue and the important work they do," he said.
"The money raised goes directly to the Beyond Blue Support Service to continue helping people living in remote area.
"To date, more than 12,000 people have been able to get the support they need through the service. Together we have made strong progress in supporting the mental health and wellbeing of those who live in rural Australia."
Nowra man Trace Dann is one of the many people who have benefited from the Beyond Blue Support Service.
Mr Dann has seen war service as a commissioned army officer and has a diverse working history in the public service, rally car racing, theatre, and media.
He also lives with PTSD.
"I found my brain was constantly in overdrive and to keep the nasty things my brain wanted to think about out of my head, I took on more and more tasks in my non-work hours," he said.
"I had the symptoms of PTSD, but I just thought they were normal things everyone experienced."
Mr Dann eventually decided to call a helpline and went on to seek support from his GP and a psychologist. He also started putting his thoughts into an online blog called Captain Krankypants, which found an online following and spawned a successful speaking series.
He continues to speak with audiences who connect with his story of resilience, helping spark conversations about mental health and why it's important to seek support.
Derek Schoen, a former deputy mayor of Corowa Shire Council and a farmer with almost 40 years of experience, is on Beyond Blue's Board of Directors.
"The farming community has endured many challenges over the years," Mr Schoen said.
"Through droughts, floods, bushfires and the on-going COVID-19 related issues, rural Australia and country people are stoic and display considerable courage, however the impact on mental health has been significant for many."
Mr Schoen said it was "vital" to receive mental health support "as early as possible" to prevent issues leading to more serious mental health conditions.
He said things like financial hardship, isolation and stigma could all contribute to the "common conditions" of depression and anxiety, and said most people could recover with the right treatment.
"The good news is that most of us will be able to cope very well with challenges as they arise," he said.
"People in rural Australia are known for their resilience, but even the most resilient among us need extra support at times.
"We want everyone to know support is available and encourage people to seek advice. Asking for support is a sign of strength, not weakness."
