Bottle shop throws its support behind Homelessness Week

A Batemans Bay bottle shop will ramp up fundraising efforts next Saturday, August 6, in a push to raise money for those facing homelessness.
Dan Murphy's, located on Orient Street in Batemans Bay, has partnered with donation platform GIVIT on the push, and the company has already donated $100,000 to kick-start the fundraising.
Advertisement
The three-month-long appeal started in June and will continue through the end of August, but the added push on Saturday comes with Homelessness Week which runs from August 1 to August 7.
Dan Murphy's Batemans Bay store manager, Kaz Henry, said the South Coast was one of many communities suffering through an increase in homelessness.
"Our communities have been hit by one disaster after the other," she said. "First we had bushfires, then COVID, and then flooding.
"Cost of rent has gone up while housing availability has diminished, so now we have locals forced to live on campgrounds in the middle of this cold and rainy winter."
Saturday's event will have a sausage sizzle, a coffee and ice cream van, and product tastings held by local suppliers Tumut Brewing, Borrowed Cuttings from the Cowra wine region, and North of Eden Gin.
"Customers can look forward to a great day at Dan Murphy's on August 6, but more importantly, they can support a much-needed cause," Ms Henry said.
GIVIT chief executive Sarah Tennant said Australian's had experienced "unprecedented levels of hardship" over the past few years.
"There are requests for almost 30,000 essential items for people experiencing homelessness across Australia currently on the GIVIT platform," she said.
"This includes people who are still displaced due to floods, escaping family and domestic violence, or suffering from financial hardship."
Dan Murphy's managing director Alex Freudmann said Batemans Bay's event would be one of many across the state.
"Our ambition is to leave a positive imprint on the communities we serve, and we love that through our partnership with GIVIT, we can support the communities that need it the most," he said.
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.