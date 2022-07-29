Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Bottle shop throws its support behind Homelessness Week

Joel Erickson
By Joel Erickson
July 29 2022 - 1:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Batemans Bay Dan Murphy's store manager Kaz Henry (left) with Eurobodalla Shire Mayor Mat Hatcher and Aymee Wise, Caroline Odgers, Kylie Hamner and Jacqui Ferrante from GIVIT.

A Batemans Bay bottle shop will ramp up fundraising efforts next Saturday, August 6, in a push to raise money for those facing homelessness.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Erickson

Joel Erickson

Senior Journalist

Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.