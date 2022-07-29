Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
River of Art announces headline act

July 29 2022 - 12:55am
Dog Trumpet.

A band formed by two members of the legendary Australian band Mental as Anything will headline this year's River of Art Festival at Luminous: Art After Dark.

