River of Art announces headline act

A band formed by two members of the legendary Australian band Mental as Anything will headline this year's River of Art Festival at Luminous: Art After Dark.
Dog Trumpet, formed by Peter O'Doherty and Reg Mombassa, will lead the musical acts at the finale event of this year's festival, and will create a "distinctive and eclectic meld of rock and roll, psychedelic folk, country, and blues".
"Dog Trumpet has never shied away from stinging social commentary and contemporary issues with a steely delivery loved by music lovers across generations," a River of Art spokesperson said.
Reg Mombassa, whose birth name is Chris O'Doherty, also found fame for his "idiosyncratic" work for Mambo Graphics, and Peter is also a "sought-after" painter.
The brothers have exhibited their work in Australia, New Zealand, Europe and Asia.
"We look forward to seeing our friends and fans at the River of Art Festival in Moruya," the band said.
Also performing at Luminous is Australian band Dom Turner & The Rural Blues Project.
Dom Turner is best known as the guitarist, lead vocalist, and founding member of Australian blues group Backsliders.
