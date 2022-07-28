Beach Road works re-start in Batehaven

Work will restart to finish the final upgrades to Beach Road in Batehaven.
The roadwork will recommence August 1 on the strip of road between Edward Road and Corrigans Beach car park.
The repairs will rebuild the two northbound lanes with new deep asphalt road pavement. A council spokesperson said this would create a strengthened road needing fewer repairs.
The latest upgrades are the final stage of the repairs which have frustrated local business owners and caused a downturn in revenue.
Construction of the two southbound lanes was completed in June.
Eurobodalla Shire Council advises drivers should allow extra travel time for the next two weeks, with traffic reduced to single lane in both directions. Traffic control will be in place.
Businesses and residents in the construction zone have been notified, and large message boards will be in place.
Road work will also start further along Beach Road at the Bavarde Avenue roundabout from August 8, lasting around three weeks.
Traffic will be reduced to a single lane in each direction while new splitter islands are installed.
