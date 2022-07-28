Beach Road works re-start in Batehaven

On Monday and Tuesday, 8 and 9 August, vehicle access to driveways on Beach Road in the work area will not be possible from 7am to 4pm

On-street parking will not be available in the work area for the duration

Edward Road will be closed at Beach Road and traffic will be detoured via Corrigan Crescent

Pathways on both sides of the road will remain open and pedestrians will need to cross at the traffic lights