New dance classes target those aged 50+

New dance classes targeted at people over the age of 50 have begun at Bay Pavilions.
Professional dancer and choreographer Elise May has brought 'Wellbeing In Motion' to Batemans Bay for those over 50 who are looking for a "physical, social and creative outlet.
'Wellbeing In Motion' has two different classes: Dance it Up and Moving Forward, both targeting different audiences.
"Dance it Up is a fun, mood-boosting class with a mix of dance styles from Ballet to Bollywood," a Wellbeing in Motion spokesperson said.
"Moving Forward is a class designed for those over 50 who would like to improve their mobility, are recovering from an injury, or have a chronic condition that would benefit from gentle physical activity."
Ms May recently returned to her home town of South Durras to raise her family, and is now turning her attention to promoting the benefits of dance for the broader community.
She helped deliver Queensland Ballet's Dance for Parkinson's program in Brisbane, and said she witnessed "first-hand" the benefits dancing could have on those living with Parkinson's Disease.
"Research shows dance is a great way to bring people together with a sense of community, and to improve self-confidence, motivation and physical wellbeing," Ms May said.
"Approximately 48 per cent of people in the Eurobodalla Shire are over 50. These classes are designed with that age group in mind.
"They're a fun way to improve physical, social and emotional health in a non-judgmental and supportive learning environment."
Dance It Up runs from 10am to 11am on Wednesdays, and Moving Forward runs from 11.30am to 12.30am, also on Wednesdays.
More information is available on the Wellbeing in Motion website.
