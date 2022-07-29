Batehaven man pleads guilty to reckless wounding after stabbing incident

A Batehaven man has pleaded guilty to charges relating to reckless wounding with a knife after an incident in Catalina.
Brent Wellington, 21, was present in Batemans Bay Local Court on July 25 and pleaded guilty to a charge of reckless wounding and two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm.
Prosecutor Ms Verghese told the court Wellington was involved in "a serious case of knife violence".
The court heard Wellington and a co-accused attended a property in Catalina just after midnight on September 4, 2021.
They were armed with knives and had "the intention to fight", according to Ms Verghese.
According to documents tendered to the court, Wellington and the co-accused exited the house, followed by the victim. A scuffle ensued, with both parties throwing punches.
Ms Verghese said Wellington drew a knife and recklessly wounded the victim's chest and head - causing "serious and life threatening" injuries. The co-offender allegedly wounded the victim's hand.
The victim was taken to Moruya hospital with three wounds to their chest, a deep slash to the back of their head and a severed artery in their hand requiring plastic surgery.
The court heard a second victim suffered a laceration to the chest which was treated at Batemans Bay hospital.
Wellington was arrested at Batemans Bay police station on September 6.
Ms Verghese said Mr Wellington would have to demonstrate "exceptional circumstances" in order to avoid time in jail.
Wellington remains on bail and will appear in Bega District Court on August 10 for sentencing.
