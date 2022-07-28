Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Our Business

The Mogo Lolly Shop is a finalist in the national small business awards

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated July 28 2022 - 4:05am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FINALIST: The Mogo Lolly Shop owner Theresa Matthews outside her store. Picture: James Tugwell

A Mogo store has been named a finalist in the small businesses national awards.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Tugwell

James Tugwell

Journalist

James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.