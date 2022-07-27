Chance for young people to speak into the Shire's future

Eurobodalla Shire Council wants to hear from the shire's youth as they prepare a new Youth Action Plan.
The council's community participation and youth coordinator Rhonnie South said creating a good plan meant hearing from the shire's 12 to 24 year-olds about what was important to them, what they cared about and what they wanted to see more of locally.
The Youth Action Plan creates a four year vision for what youth services will be provided in the shire.
The survey will help the council's youth services team decide what types of events, activities and services to offer in that time.
The survey takes five minutes and closes next Wednesday August 3.
