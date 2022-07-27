Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Chance for young people to speak into the Shire's future

Updated July 27 2022 - 11:43pm, first published 11:38pm
On the back of a string of successful events so far this year, including Colour Run in February, Eurobodallas youth services team is asking the shires young people to say whats important to them in a survey.

Eurobodalla Shire Council wants to hear from the shire's youth as they prepare a new Youth Action Plan.

