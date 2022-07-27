Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Things to Do
Our Business

Most people have never heard of Charlie's favourite south coast attractions

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
July 27 2022 - 6:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charlie Fitzgerald provides a tour of some of the south coast's best attractions you've probably never heard of

Most visitors to the south coast have never heard of the Tunnel, the Chimney, Wayne's World or the Maze, but for Batemans Bay's Charlie Fitzgerald, these are the area's best attractions.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Tugwell

James Tugwell

Journalist

James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.