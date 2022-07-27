Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

'Disheartened' couple critical of Council's DA notification process

Joel Erickson
By Joel Erickson
Updated July 27 2022 - 6:22am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eurobodalla Shire Council's notification process for development applications has been criticised during a recent public forum.

A Surf Beach couple has raised issues with Eurobodalla Shire Council's notification process with development applications.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Erickson

Joel Erickson

Senior Journalist

Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.