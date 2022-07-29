100 Years Ago: Rotten weather hits the Shire

EARLY on Sunday morning Mr. Clem Luck and his family were awakened by a crackling noise and on arising to investigate discovered the detached building, comprising a dining room, kitchen and store room, ablaze. The alarm was at once given but the fire had too great a hold to be subdued by only buckets of water, and despite the willing efforts of the neighbour's, the building together with the contents valued at about £150 were consumed by the powerful element. Mr. H. P. Luck made a plucky attempt to enter the store room but was forced back by the flames which burst through when the door was opened. Only by the combined efforts of all hands and the calmness of the morning was the main building saved. Included in the articles burnt were large presses containing all the children's clothing. Much sympathy is expressed for the Luck family in their loss.