100 Years Ago: Rotten weather hits the Shire

All snippets taken from the Moruya Examiner of July 29, 1922, by the Moruya and District Historical Society.
OVER 20 members of the C. E. Church met at the cemetery on Saturday last and felled the two trees in the Methodist portion, the wood of which will be utilized in making the palings for guards required for the proposed avenue of trees in St. John's Church ground.
TORRENTIAL rains, accompanied by cyclonic gales, have fallen here during the week. All the low-lying land has been under water, but since the slight cessation from rain on Thursday the water is fast receding. Owing to the heavy rain in Araluen, our river rose feet above the ordinary level, overflowing near the old showground [Albert Stewart Park, Shore Street] and at the steamer's wharf [Riverside Park]. The mails and telegraphic and telephonic communications have been disorganized. The mail due here on Wednesday, via Nowra, arrived at 4 p.m. Thursday. Yesterday (Friday) the Nowra mail was despatched but the Bega mail was unable to get through, owing to Bodalla flats being under water.
A WELL-ATTENDED meeting of farmers was held at Mosquito Bay on Wednesday night last, 19th inst.. The object of the meeting was the building of a co-operative cheese factory. The tone of the meeting was most enthusiastic, and it was unanimously decided to erect a factory on a suitable site. Mr. H. B. O'Neill was appointed Hon. Secretary to this progressive movement.
THROUGH the horse he was riding falling on him on Wednesday, Mr. Arthur Thomson so severely sprained his knee that Dr. Cutler found it necessary to put the injured member into plaster of Paris.
H. J. Thomson will offer for sale today (Saturday) at the shop in Church Street, the late Mr. Robert Mitchell's property at Congo, containing 244 acres of well-grassed land, divided into paddocks.
EARLY on Sunday morning Mr. Clem Luck and his family were awakened by a crackling noise and on arising to investigate discovered the detached building, comprising a dining room, kitchen and store room, ablaze. The alarm was at once given but the fire had too great a hold to be subdued by only buckets of water, and despite the willing efforts of the neighbour's, the building together with the contents valued at about £150 were consumed by the powerful element. Mr. H. P. Luck made a plucky attempt to enter the store room but was forced back by the flames which burst through when the door was opened. Only by the combined efforts of all hands and the calmness of the morning was the main building saved. Included in the articles burnt were large presses containing all the children's clothing. Much sympathy is expressed for the Luck family in their loss.
