Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Bushfire-inspired art headlines Eurobodalla exhibition in Sydney

Joel Erickson
By Joel Erickson
Updated July 26 2022 - 7:02am, first published 5:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An exhibition showcasing the works of female artists from the Eurobodalla Shire has closed after a successful run in a Sydney gallery.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Erickson

Joel Erickson

Senior Journalist

Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.